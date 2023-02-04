MOULTRIE — Ten members of the Colquitt County boys wrestling team and all three members of the girls team have advanced to state Sectionals competition.
Michael Bledsoe, Russell Flowers and Matthew Dillon led the Packers with second-place finishes at the Region 1-7A tournament held Saturday at Lowndes.
Eric Henson, Billy Lawton and Turk Daniels had third-place finishes and Britton Marshall, Anthony Duque, Trenton Dunbar and Jean Garcia finished fourth in their weight classes.
The top four in each weight class advanced to the Sectional, which will be held next Saturday at Valdosta.
At Jeff Davis High on Saturday, Lady Packers Jennifer Tercero, Kimyra Crawford and Marjory Sanchez each finished second in their weight class.
They will advance to Sectionals to be held next Friday.
The three silver-medal performances led the Colquitt County girls to a fifth-place finish among the 20 teams that competed.
Tercero, wrestling at 115 pounds, won her first two matches by pins over Tift County’s Abigale Barnes and Perry’s Claire Little.
She was pinned in the first-place match by Houston County’s Riley Flickinger.
Crawford, at 130, pinned Lee County’s Leah Dooley in 34 seconds and Northside’s Marcia Edwards in 22 seconds before being pinned in the first-place match by Cook’s Samantha Patton.
Sanchez, wrestling at 145, received a bye in the first round and then pinned Coffee’s Misty Crawford and Houston County Alahyah Grayson before dropping a 6-3 decision to Perry’s Emma Smith in the first-place match.
For the Colquitt County boys, Bledsoe, a senior wrestling at 144, receiving a first-round bye and then pinned Richmond Hill’s Miller Osteen in the semifinals.
In the first-place match, Bledsoe dropped a 10-0 major decision to Camden County’s Gavin Daniels.
Flowers, at 150, received a bye and won by forfeit over Richmond Hill’s Bradley Barrett.
In the first-place match, the Colquitt County sophomore lost by sudden victory over Camden County’s Ryan Banister.
Dillon, at 215, had not competed in several weeks because of an injury.
He, too, got a first-round bye and then took a 6-3 decision over Dallas Edward of Lowndes.
Dillon was pinned in the final by Camden County’s Dustin Edenfield.
At 126, Henson, a veteran junior, won his first match by pinning Valdosta’s Cedell Witherspoon.
He was then pinned by Ethan McCullough of Lowndes in the semifinal.
But Henson claimed third place with an 11-7 decision over Richmond Hill’s Roman Slaughter.
After drawing a first-round bye at 138, Lawton lost an 8-5 decision to Valdosta’s Zyion Lee.
But Lawton came back to pin Richmond Hills Areze Barnett in a consolation round semifinal match and then pinned Camden County’s Waylon Rozier to take third place.
Daniels, wrestling at 285, drew a first-round bye and then lost a 7-1 decision to Camden County’s Jesse Batten.
Daniels came back to pin Richmond Hill’s Louisguens Valssaint and Valdosta’s Langston Womack to take third place.
Marshall, at 120; Duque, at 132; Dunbar, at 165; and Garcia, at 190; all went 1-2, dropping their third-place matches.
