VALDOSTA – Two members of the Colquitt County girls track team and three members of the boys team have joined five relay teams in qualifying for the Class 7A Sectional meet to be held Saturday at McEachern High in Powder Springs.
Carliss Johnson, Mattie Jo Rigsby, Quay McCoy, Carlos Moore and Charlie Thornton qualified in individual events at last week’s Region 1-7A track meet held at Lowndes.
Two of the Lady Packers’ relay teams advanced, as did three of the boys’ teams.
Johnson qualified for the Sectional with third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.05, and in the 200-meter dash, with a 27.19.
Rigsby advanced by turning in a season-best time of 6:41.59 to finish third in the 1,600-meter run.
Johnson also was a member of both of the Lady Packers’ relay teams that qualified for the Sectional.
The girls 4x100-meter team of Johnson, D’Zeriyah Polite, Messiah Bender and Jamya Moore finished third with a season-best time of 50.79.
The 4x400 relay team of Johnson, Polite, Moore and Daliva McBride turned in a 5:25.95 and also will compete at McEachern.
McCoy was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11:31.
He also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a season-best time of 23.05.
Carlos Moore qualified for Sectionals with a pair of third-place finishes in the hurdle events.
He ran the 110-meter event in a 16.72 and the 300-meters in 42.72.
Thornton advanced with his fourth-place finish in the shot put. He turned in a season-best 38-11.
The 4x100 relay team of McCoy, Dextra Polite Jr., Cameron Walker and Raheim McBride finished third with a 44.39.
The 4x400 relay team also advanced with a time of 3:59.47, good for fourth-place. The team included Polite Jr., McCoy, McBride and Maury Falcon.
The 4x800 relay team of Falcon, Jesse Manuel, Bryant Charles and Jose Garcia-Lopez turned in a season-best 9:55.92 to qualify for Sectionals.
Other finishers for the Lady Packers:
• 100 meters: Polite, seventh, 13.49; Bender, ninth, 13.77.
• 200 meters: Polite, fifth, 27.36; Bender, seventh, season-best 28.07.
• 400 meters: McBride, seventh, 1:08.74; N Knighton, ninth, season-best 1:11.07; Moore, 1:19.25.
• 800 meters: Rigsby, fifth, season-best 2:57.65; Cynthia Robinson, eighth, 3:31.87.
• High jump: McBride, sixth, season-best 4-8; Knighton, sixth, 4-8.
• Long jump: Ameris Johnson, ninth, season-best 13-5.5; Moore, 10th, season-best, 13-5.
• Discus: Kemara Ziegler, seventh, 69-0; Alexis Barge, 10th, 58-0.5.
•Shot put: Ziegler, sixth, 26-4; Barge, 11th, 19-0.
For the Colquitt County boys track team:
• 100 meters: Walker, 10th, 12.13.
• 200 meters: Polite Jr., 14th, 24.25.
• 400 meters: McBride, sixth, 54.84; Falcon, 10th, season-best 57.02; Polite Jr. 12th, 1:02.07.
• 800 meters: Chaarles, fifth, season-best, 2:16.80; Garcia-Lopez, ninth, 2:30.80; Juan Guerrero, 10th 2:40.80.
• 1,600 meters: Ishmael Rodriguez, eighth, season-best 5:42.87; Manuel, ninth, season-best, 5:52.48; Dylan Allbrooks, 11th, season-best 6:32.49.
• 3,200 meters: Guerrero, eighth, season-best 13:07.39; Laden Wiggins, ninth, 13:50.41.
• Long jump: Moore, fifth, season-best 20-1.5; McCoy, sixth, season-best 20-1.
Discus: Turk Daniels, 10th, 92.2; Thornton, 11th, season-best 85-4; Isaiah Palmore, 12th, 73.65.
Shot put: Daniels, ninth, 35-5; Palmore, 12th, 30-11.
Lowndes finished first in the Region 1-7A meet with Tift County second, Camden County third and Colquitt County fourth.
The Class 7A state track and field meet will be held May 13-15, also at McEachern High School.
