MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls and boys track teams competed in the Lowndes Quad meet on Wednesday.
The meet also included athletes from Lowndes, Camden County, Pelham, Tift County and Valdosta.
For the Lady Packers:
100-meter dash: Aziah McNeal, third section 2, 13.49; Messiah Bender, first, section 1, 13.76; Ta’Meria Williams, second section 1, 14.07.
200-meter dash: D’Zeriyah Polite, second, section 2, 27.50; Messiah Bender, fourth, section 2, 28.55; KuMya Jones, sixth, section 2, 32.73.
400-meter dash, Kayonnah Lawton, first, section 1, 1:09.65.
800-meter run: Mattie Jo Rigsby, second, section 1,3:01.11.
1,600-meter run: Mattie Jo Rigsby, third, section 1, 6:55.89.
100-meter hurdles: Wy Aunti Miller, fifth, section 1, 20:54; Cynthia Robinson, sixth, section 1, 21.23; Safari Murray, seventh, section 1, 21.39.
300-meter hurdles: Wy Aunti Miller, third, section 1, 57.86; Safari Murray, fourth, section 1, 59:05; Cynthia Robinson, fifth, section 1, 1:07.27.
4x100-meter relay: Jones, Lawton, Smith, Williams, fourth, section 1, 1:59.71.
4x400-meter relay: Polite, Lawton, McBride, Williams, fifth section 1, 5:11.65.
High jump: KuMya Jones, fourth, section 1, 4-6.
Long jump: Ta’Meria Williams, fifth, Section 1, 14-2.75; KuMya Jones, 10th, section 1, 12-2; Jaliah Smith, 12th, section 1, 10-5.5
Discus: Kemara Ziegler, eighth, section 1, 61-7; Alexiya Barge, ninth, section 1, 60-7.5
Trinity Grier, 15th, section 1, 38-8.
Shot put: Kemara Ziegler, fourth, section 1, 28-6; Trinity Grier, 11th, section 1, 24-8.5; Alexiya Barge, 15th, Section 1, 19-4.
For the Packers:
100-meter dash: Quay McCoy, fifth, section 2, 11.27; Raheim McBride, seventh, section 2, 11.82; Jaden Fowler, fifth, section 1, 12.39.
200-meter dash: Quay McCoy, first, section 1, 23.31; Kamal Bonner, third, section 1, 24.21; Everett Green, fifth, section 1, 25.25.
400-meter dash: JaQuez Collier, second section 1, 55.27: Sylvester Carolina, sixth, section 2, 55.74; Gage Dorsey, sixth, section 1, 1:03.33.
800 meter run: Bryant Charles, fourth, section 1, 2:23.68; Jaziel Rodriguez, fifth, section 1, 2:25.26.
1,600-meter run: Jesse Manuel, sixth, section 1, 5:47.00; Laden Wiggins, 10th section 1, 7:24.00.
3,200-meter run; Laden Wiggins, eighth, section 1, 13:47.35.
110-meter hurdles: Carlos Moore, third, section 2, 17:04; Jose Garcia Lopez, fifth, section 1, 21.06; Johnny Clay, sixth, section 1 31.42.
300-meter hurdles: Carlos Moore, second, section 2, 43.84; Jose Garcia Lopez, third, section 1, 48.84; Shannon Hosey, seventh, section 1, 57.33
4x100 meter relay: Moore, McBride, Williams Jr., McCoy, fourth, section 1, 43.48.
4x200 meter relay: Fowler, Everett, Solomon, Bonner, fourth, section 1, 1:37.87; Jahni, Quin, Gage, Chris, sixth, section 1, 4:26.88.
4x800 relay: Falcon, Bryant, Chris, Ismael, fourth, section 1, 9:43.68.
High jump: Everett Green, fifth, section 1, 5-8; KJ Solomon, ninth, section 1, 5-4; Trenton Dunbar, 13th section 1, 5-0.
Long jump: Everett Green, 10th, section 1, 17-8; Kamal Bonner, 13, section 1, 17-3.
Triple jump: Carlos Moore, fourth, section 1, 41-9; Raheim McBride, 10th, section 1, 36-5; Jaden Fowler, 10th, section 1, 36-5.
Discus: Charlie Thornton III, eighth, section 1, 109-5; Isaiah Palmore, 10 section 1, 98-11; Rafael King, 16th, section 1, 51-6.
Shot put: Keyshun Palmore, first, section 1, 43-11; KJ Solomon, second section 1, 41-0; Julian Harper, 15th, section 1, 30-11.
