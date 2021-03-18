MOULTRIE –The Colquitt County track teams took five first-place finishes at the Lowndes Quad No. 2 meet held Wednesday at Lowndes.

Lady Packers sophomore Carliss Johnson finished first in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

In the 100-meter race, she had a time of 12.96, beating Kaylan McConnehead of Lowndes by just .02 seconds.

The Colquitt County girls also won the discus on a throw of 84 feet, 11 inches by Kemara Ziegler.

Ny Carr turned in a high jump of 5 feet, 10 inches to earn the boys gold medal.

Carlos Moore had a first-place finish with his time of 45.27 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Moore also was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 17.85.

Keyshun Palmore also earned a silver medal with 40-foot, 9-inch shot put.

The Colquitt County boys 4x400 relay team of Tylan Brice, Quay McCoy, Raheim McBride and Lyric Thomas also turned in a second-place finish with 3:46.62.

For the Colquitt County girls, N Knighton was second in the 400 meters with a 1:14.86.

Turning in third-place finishes for the Colquitt County girls were D’Zeriyah Polte and Messiah Bender, 200-meter dash; Jamya Moore, 400-meter dash; the 4x100 relay team of Polite, Bender, Moore and Johnson; and Zieger, shot put.

Taking third-place finishes for the boys were Quay McCoy, 100-meter dash; Janavein Leggett, 100-meter dash; the 4x800 relay team; and Bryant Charles, 800 meters.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you