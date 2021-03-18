MOULTRIE –The Colquitt County track teams took five first-place finishes at the Lowndes Quad No. 2 meet held Wednesday at Lowndes.
Lady Packers sophomore Carliss Johnson finished first in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
In the 100-meter race, she had a time of 12.96, beating Kaylan McConnehead of Lowndes by just .02 seconds.
The Colquitt County girls also won the discus on a throw of 84 feet, 11 inches by Kemara Ziegler.
Ny Carr turned in a high jump of 5 feet, 10 inches to earn the boys gold medal.
Carlos Moore had a first-place finish with his time of 45.27 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Moore also was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 17.85.
Keyshun Palmore also earned a silver medal with 40-foot, 9-inch shot put.
The Colquitt County boys 4x400 relay team of Tylan Brice, Quay McCoy, Raheim McBride and Lyric Thomas also turned in a second-place finish with 3:46.62.
For the Colquitt County girls, N Knighton was second in the 400 meters with a 1:14.86.
Turning in third-place finishes for the Colquitt County girls were D’Zeriyah Polte and Messiah Bender, 200-meter dash; Jamya Moore, 400-meter dash; the 4x100 relay team of Polite, Bender, Moore and Johnson; and Zieger, shot put.
Taking third-place finishes for the boys were Quay McCoy, 100-meter dash; Janavein Leggett, 100-meter dash; the 4x800 relay team; and Bryant Charles, 800 meters.
