MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County volleyball team dropped a pair of Region 1-7A games on Wednesday on the William Bryant Court, but first-year head coach Jess Cohen continues to be pleased with the progress the team has shown this season.
The Lady Packers fell in straight sets to a Richmond Hill team that is 31-4, ranked No. 9 in Class 7A and undefeated in the region, then lost in three sets to Valdosta.
Colquitt won the first set against Valdosta 27-25, then lost the second set by the same score.
The Lady Packers fell behind 12-4 in the third set and rallied to pull to with three points three times before losing 15-11.
Valdosta is 25-9 overall and 5-3 in the region.
Colquitt still has a chance to qualify for the state playoffs as the No. 4 team from the region if it can get by Camden County at home on Thursday, October 13.
Colquitt beat Camden in straight sets 25-9 and 25-19 on September 20 in Kingsland.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Cohen said. “I am really proud of them. We are earning our points and we haven’t always done that.”
She singled out the play of senior libero Maycee Lowery and junior Wynn Kinsey.
Cohen is pleased that her girls are now competitive in the region.
“And I think it says a lot for us that teams like Valdosta and Lowndes are excited to beat us,” Cohen said. “They haven’t had Valdosta or Lowndes or anyone in the region fear us before.”
The Lady Packers, 19-11, have already secured the program’s first winning record and its most victories in a season.
Colquitt’s previous best record was the 13-14 mark the 2021 team produced.
Colquitt will travel on Thursday to Waycross to meet Ware County and Glynn Academy and will face Lee County in Leesburg next Tuesday.
