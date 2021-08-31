MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County volleyball team won the first set in a three-set home loss to Tift County last week, but coach Julia Okongwu believes her team is making another step in the right direction.
“We came out with so much enthusiasm,” Okongwu said. “We were ready to play, we were focused.
“Everyone played well and we played together. The third set was neck-and-neck. It told them were are climbing the ladder.”
The Lady Packers took the first set from the defending region champions 25-21 but then appeared complacent in the second set and fell 25-21.
“We were so excited to win that first set that were not as focused as we needed,” Okongwu said.
Colquitt fell in the third set 15-13.
“I think we gave the Tifton coach some panic,” Okongwu said, adding that both the Tift County coach and the referee complimented the Lady Packers on their improved play.
“The girls are learning and then applying it on the court.”
Colquitt finished off Thursday with a three-set victory over Thomasville. The Lady Packers dropped the first set2 8-26, but came back to take the next two sets 25-19 and 15-10.
Colquitt is now 8-4 with two of the losses coming at the hands of the Lady Devils. The Lady Packers traveled on Tuesday for another Region 1-7A match against Lowndes.
Okongwu was especially pleased with the play of junior Maycee Lowery and sophomores Jewelia Chambers and Yuseline Gonzalez on Thursday.
“They went in and really picked things up for us,” she said.
She also praised the play of Kate Summerlin, Takiya Tuff, Olivia Davis, Ava Dickens, Jaina Turner, Wynn Kinsey and Josie Wade, who plays the libera position.
“She understands that position,” Okogwu said of the team’s lone senior.
