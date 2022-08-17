MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County volleyball team defeated Georgia Christian School and Thomasville on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court.
After defeating Grace Christian Academy and Lee County last week, Tuesday's victories raise the Lady Packers' record to 4-0.
Colquitt defeated Georgia Christian 25-11, 25-8 and took down the Lady Bulldogs 25-19, 25-20.
Coach Jess Cohen praised the play of Jaina Turner and senior libero Maycee Lowery.
The Colquitt County girls will be back on their home court on Thursday, Aug. 18, to play host to Thomas County Central at 6 p.m.
