MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County volleyball team is making strides in its first season under new coach Julia Okongwu.
And the young coach said she believes some of those strides showed up on Saturday at Valdosta.
After Colquitt fell 25-14, 25-15 to Highland Christian Academy and 25-8, 25-13 to a strong Tift County team, the Lady Packers finished the day taking down Thomas County Central, 25-22, 25-14.
“They are making progress,” Okongwu said. “It’s amazing how much they are learning.
“We are all new to each other. We just want them to trust in our judgment and believe in our system.”
Okongwu said her team played “OK,” but “We need to learn to capitalize on the other team’ mistakes.”
The team also is trying to learn to play with confidence, she said.
“Everything is mental,” she said. “You can’t let yourself be discouraged before the game. You just have to tell yourself you can do it.”
Colquitt County will play host to the Region 1-7A tournament on Saturday. The Lady Packers will play at 2 p.m.
The junior varsity volleyball team also “is coming together,” Okongwu said.
On Saturday, the JV Lady Packers lost to Valdosta’s ninth-grade team, but then won over the Lady Wildcats junior varsity team.
The JV Lady Packers are 2-5.
