MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County volleyball team clinched a state tournament berth on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Camden County on the William Bryant Court.
The Lady Packers were fourth in the final region standings with a 2-6 record and Camden County was fifth at 0-8.
But the region requires the fourth- and fifth-place team meet to determine who will claim the region’s final state tournament berth.
“I’m really proud of them,” first-year coach Jessica Cohen said of her team. “I’m really excited about what we did.”
There was some pressure at the outset with the Lady Packers knowing that a poor showing on their final appearance on their home court could cost them a chance to play in the state tournament.
“I knew Camden was going to play hard,” Cohen said. “It was never going to be easy.”
The Lady Packers played well in the first set, winning 25-14.
“In the second set, we were a little shaky,” Cohen said. “We missed some serves, missed some swings.”
The second set was tied 12 times, but after it reached 20-20, Colquitt was steady the rest of the way for a 25-22 win.
The third set also was tied at 20-20 when Cohen called a time out.
After they returned to the floor, the Lady Packers took the last five points to win 25-20.
“We let that one get a little close,” Cohen said.
Cohen singled out Kate Summerlin for coming up with key kills.
“But really, everyone played a part,” Cohen said.
The Lady Packers already have their first winning season and will take a 22-13 record into the region tournament.
Colquitt will open the tournament with top-seeded Richmond Hill, which is 36-4 overall and 8-0 in the region.
Lowndes (5-3, 24-11) and Valdosta (5-3, 26-11) will play in the other first-round matchup.
Despite drawing Richmond Hill, the No. 9 team in Class 7A, “We have nothing to lose going into region,” Cohen said. “We’re the underdogs. We just need to go play free and hard.”
