MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County volleyball team split a pair of games in Waycross on Thursday after dropping two Region 1-7A games the day before on the William Bryant Court.
But first-year head coach Jessica Cohen continues to be pleased with the progress the team has shown this season.
The Colquitt County girls are now 21-12, far surpassing the program’s previous best mark of 13-14 set last year.
Colquitt also is 2-6 in Region 1-7A contests.
The Lady Packers fell in straight sets to a Richmond Hill team that is 31-4, ranked No. 9 in Class 7A and undefeated in the region, then lost in three sets to Valdosta last Wednesday.
Colquitt won the first set against Valdosta 27-25, then lost the second set by the same score.
The Lady Packers fell behind 12-4 in the third set and rallied to pull to with three points three times before losing 15-11.
Valdosta is 25-9 overall and 5-3 in the region.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Cohen said after last Wednesday’s skirmishes with Richmond Hill and Valdosta. “I am really proud of them. We are earning our points and we haven’t always done that.”
She singled out the play of senior libero Maycee Lowery and junior Wynn Kinsey.
Cohen is pleased that her girls are now competitive in the region.
“And I think it says a lot for us that teams like Valdosta and Lowndes are excited to beat us,” Cohen said. “They haven’t had Valdosta or Lowndes or anyone in the region fear us before.”
Last Thursday, the Lady Packers defeated Ware County in three sets before falling to Glynn Academy 2-0.
Colquitt’s girls traveled to Leesburg to meet Lee County on Tuesday.
