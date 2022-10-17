MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County volleyball team will try to extend its most successful season when it travels to Sharpsburg on Tuesday to play East Coweta in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament.
The Lady Packers defeated Camden County in straight sets last Thursday to clinch fourth place in Region 1-7A and guarantee themselves a berth in the state tournament.
On Saturday in Valdosta, the Colquitt County girls fell to top-seeded Richmond Hill and Valdosta to finish fourth in the region.
The fourth-place finish sends the Lady Packers on the road to meet East Coweta, the Region 2 champion.
The Lady Indians are 25-15 and ranked No. 13 in Class 7A.
If they can get by East Coweta, Colquitt would travel to play the winner of the game between Parkview, the No. 3 team from Region 4, and Marietta, the No. 2 team from Region 3.
The Lady Packers, under the direction of first-year coach Jessica Cohen, are 22-17. The school’s previous best record was 13-14, set last year.
