MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County middle school boys golf team won the season-opening Baby Packer Invitational in sudden death on Thursday at Sunset Country Club.
In the two-man scramble, Colquitt County’s No. 1 team of Cavin Hall and Reese Hood shot an 8-under par 64 and the No. 2 team of Peyton Collins and Davis Hall turned in a 3-under 69.
But the Packers 133 was not low enough to win in regulation.
Hahira’s top two teams shot a 65 and 68 and also finished at 133.
In the sudden death playoff on No. 18, Cavin Hall and Hood made par, as did the Hahira No. 1 team.
Collins and Davis Hall also made par, but the Hahira No. 2 team had a double bogey, giving Colquitt County the win.
Colquitt County’s No. 3 team of Dawson Lane and Leighton Hood shot 78. Landon Kiner and Canyon Cook had an 86.
Hahira’s No. 3 team turned in an 84.
Coffee Middle School was third with a 143 and was followed by Tift County, with a 167; Pine Grove with a 181; and Lee County with a 185.
Also playing for the Colquitt County middle school team this season are Ches Redding and Pate Vines.
The Colquitt County middle school boys and girls teams will play next on Monday, Feb. 27, at Francis Lake Golf Club in Lake Park.
