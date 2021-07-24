MOULTRIE – Players representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority claimed seven championships in the GRPA state tennis tournament held this week at both the Lynda Baxter Moseley Tennis Complex and at Packer Park.
The state meet drew players from Colquitt, Coffee, Appling, Mitchell, Wayne and Jeff Davis counties.
Mitchell County claimed five championships; Coffee County, four; Jeff Davis, three; and Appling County, two.
Colquitt County players won 18 girls singles, 10 girls singles, 16 girls singles, 14 boys doubles, 14 girls doubles, 18 girls doubles and 18 mixed doubles.
In 10 girls singles, Moultrie’s Scarlett Allegood won her first match over Coffee’s Alani Taylor.
In the finals, Allegood defeated Wayne County’s Graye Long 6-3, 6-4.
In 14 boys doubles, the team of Clayton Azar and Wesley Montgomery won its first match 6-4, 6-1 over Coffee’s Chevy Palmer and Payton Taylor, 6-4, 6-1.
In the finals, Azar and Montgomery defeated fellow Moultrians Bailee Fountain and Parker Anderson 6-4, 6-2.
Fountain and Anderson had advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ward and Worsham of Mitchell County.
Emily Lampman and Ada Craft won their first 14 girls doubles match by a 6-0, 6-0 score over Coffee’s Kennedy McLendon and Channah Smith.
The two Moultrie girls won the title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Knight and Cole, also of Coffee County.
Moultrie’s Odessa Dixon got a first-round bye in 16 girls singles, then defeated Mitchell County’s Lanny Williams 6-1, 6-2.
Dixon won the final by default over Mitchell County’s Alyssa Howell.
In 18 girls singles, Moultrie’s Shelly Azar won her first match by default, sending to the finals against fellow Colquitt countian Ava McCranie, who took the title with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
McCranie teamed with Jacob Icard to win the 18 mixed doubles title by default over Mary Simmons and Jacob Workman of Mitchell County.
In an all-Moultrie 18 girls doubles finals, Hayden Roberts and Karli Yarbrough defeated Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts 6-3, 6-0.
In other finals matches in the state meet:
• In 8 boys singles, Coffee’s Jedidiah Betts defeated Moultrie’s Wyatt Lasseter 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.
• In 10 boys singles, Appling County’s Carter Brock won over Coffee’s Gage Smith 6-3, 6-4.
• In an all-Appling County 12 boys singles match, Juan Pina defeated Degun Horne 3-6, 6-4, 12-10.
• In 12 mixed doubles, Coffee’s Wynn Griffin and Lainey Griffin won over Moultrie’s Harrison Lampman and Julia Costin 6-4, 6-3.
• In 12 girls singles, Coffee’s Lainey Griffin won over Moultrie’s Julia Costin 6-1, 6-0.
• In 12 girls doubles, Coffee’s Lainey Griffin and Bailey Palmer had no opposition.
• In 14 boys singles, Colby Beach of Jeff Davis defeated Appling’s Preston Brock 6-2, 6-3.
• In 14 girls singles, Cori Mims of Jeff Davis won over Moultrie’s Ada Craft 6-4, 6-3.
• In 14 mixed doubles, Colby Beach and Cori Mims of Jeff Davis defeated Moultrie’s Jack Taunton and Emily Lampman 6-1, 6-1.
• In 16 boys singles, Mitchell County’s Brooks Tucker defeated Moultrie’s Mark Breedlove 6-2, 6-0.
• In 16 mixed doubles, Mitchell County’s Isabella Rubendall and Brooks Tucker won over Odessa Dixon and Mark Breedlove 6-4, 6-3.
• In 16 girls doubles, Mitchell County’s Vivian Collins and Isabella Rubendall won over Hannah Glass and Alyssa Howell, also of Mitchell County, 6-3, 6-1.
• In 18 boys singles, Taylen Harris defeated Jacob Workman 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Both represented Mitchell County.
• Harris and Workman were unopposed in the 18 boys doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.