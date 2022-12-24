MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County wrestling team won three of its five matches in the annual Packer Classic Duals held on Dec. 22, on the William Bryant Court at the high school.
Twelve teams took part.
The Packers split their pool matches, defeating Cook 75-6 and losing to Ola 38-32.
In the placement round, Colquitt defeated Ware County and Cairo, both by 66-12 scores, and lost a close match to Tift County 42-39.
Also taking part in the event were Lamar County, Lee County, Fitzgerald, Thomas County Central and Valdosta.
Colquitt got outstanding performances from sophomore Russell Flowers at 157, junior Eric Henson at 132 and sophomore Matthew Dillon at 215.
All three were 5-0.
Robert Miller and JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels combined to go 5-0 at 285.
Daniels, a veteran wrestler, was making his first appearance since helping lead the Colquitt County football team to a 13-1 record and a berth in the semifinals.
Dillon also played on the Packers football team.
The former football players have added depth to the wrestling team.
“They need practice and lungs for wrestling,” coach Benjy Scarbor said.
The Packers will travel to West Laurens High School for the Raider Invitational on Dec. 28-29.
That will be the final tuneup for the Region 1-7A duals tournament, set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at Camden County.
“The region duals will be tough,” Scarbor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.