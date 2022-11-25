VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County wrestling team won two of its four matches in the Grapple on Gridiron meet on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The Packers finished tied for fifth with Valdosta.
Colquitt lost to Tift County 48-27; won over Shaw, 54-27; lost to Coffee 54-28; and defeated Peachtree Ridge 72-10.
Lee County won the tournament, defeating Coffee 54-38 in the first-place match.
Tift County defeated Thomas County Central 54-38 to claim third place.
The event drew 11 teams. Cook and a second Tift County team also took part.
Russell Flowers and Michael Bledsoe turned in outstanding performance for the Packers.
Bledsoe, wrestling at 150, took a 13-11 decision over Tift County’s Donterrius Whitaker, then won by falls over Shaw’s Laterian Young, Coffee’s Walker Hester and Peachtree Ridge’s Ryan Nelson.
After winning his first match by disqualification, Flowers, at 175, won by falls over Shaw’s Asher Tariq, Coffee’s Samuel Morris and Peachtree Ridge’s Robert Nelson at 175.
Colquitt’s Billy Lawton opened with a loss by to Tift County’s Javon Bateman at 144.
He then won his next three in a row, pinning Shaw’s Tyler Cordero-Torres at 138 and pinning Coffee’s Tyler Miller and Peachtree Ridge’s Devante Aviles, both at 144.
At 138, Eric Henson won by fall over Tift County’s Travon Wallace, Shaw’s Xander Byers and then took a 14-1 major decision over Coffee’s Gunner Merritt.
In his final match, Henson lost a major decision to Peachtree Ridge’s Tyson Wilson.
Also winning matches for the Packers were Logan Rivenbark, won by fall over Shaw’s Davyn Campbell at 150; Landon Taylor, who got a pin of Peachtree Ridge’s Kendall Sword at 165; and Robert Tompkins won by fall over Jarauri Knowlton of Shaw and Luis Washburn of Coffee at 285.
Also competing for the Packers were Alan Escobar at 106; Cristobal Camarena, 113; Hector Gonzalez, 120; Andy Sanchez, 126; Britton Marshall, 132; Wesley Mims, 190; Aaron Dunn, 215; and Gabriel Barrios, 165.
Colquitt County also had 19 wrestlers in the junior varsity competition, led by Anthony Duque, who was 5-0, with three pins and two forfeit victories at 138.
Carter Beck went 4-1 and finished second at 285; Quince McCloud was 3-1 at 157; Michael Braswell was 3-1 with three pins at 215; Jayson Howard was 3-2 and was second at 138; Evan Flowers was 2-1 and finished second at 120; and John Tillman was 2-1 and placed second at 106.
Also representing the JV Packers were Quinarious Mitchell, 106; Cruz Grijalva, 113; Lucero Gonzalez-Mendoza, 113; Jennifer Tercero, 120; Ismael Garcia, 120; Mauricio Guerrero, 126; Alexander, Baker, 132; Kimyra Crawford, 132; Steven Purvis, 138; Diego Barrios, 138; Connor Causey, 138; Marjory Sanchez, 150; Alesandro Lopez-Perea, 157; Chetanna Barber, 165; and Brennen Tebeest, 285.
The junior varsity team will compete next in the Lee County JV Round Up on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The varsity Packers will go to Tifton next for the Tift County Blue Devil Duals on Saturday, Dec. 3.
