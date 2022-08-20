VALDOSTA - In a game delayed for just under two hours in the second quarter, Colquitt County defeated Deerfield Beach, Fla., 37-0 in the first game of Georgia-Florida Challenge at Martin Stadium on Saturday.
Colquitt County had built a 14-0 lead when the game was halted with 6:28 left in the first half when lightning was detected in the area.
The Colquitt County-Deerfield Beach game was the first of two games scheduled for Saturday at Martin Stadium.
Lowndes faced American Heritage of Plantation, Fla., in the second game of the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
The Packers scored on their first possession when junior quarterback Neko Fann capped a 67-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zay Williams.
The Packers attempted a two-point conversion, which failed, but were up 6-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Colquitt scored again on its last possession of the quarter.
Charlie Pace ripped off a 52-yard run on the first play and later bolted 13 yards to the Bucks 1.
Landen Thomas lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Fann, pushing the pile into the end zone for the Packers second score.
Williams scored the two-point conversion to extend the Packers lead to 14-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
The Packers added to their 14-0 halftime lead with two Charlie Pace touchdown runs of 19 and 7 yards and a safety in the third quarter.
In the running-clock fourth quarter, Colquitt score again on a Fann-to-Williams touchdown pass from 33 yards out.
The Packers also had two touchdowns called back in the game.
Pace rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
Fann was 7-for-13 for 100 yards and two scores. He had a touchdown pass to Thomas called back.
A 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jack Luttrell also was called back.
The Packers will be back on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium to meet Stockbridge next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
