MACON - Colquitt County’s JaQuavian Daniels reached the championship round at the GHSA’s Class 7A state wrestling tournament on Saturday, but came up just short of winning a title against a high school All-American.
Daniels was the Sectional champion at 285 pounds and got a first-round bye at the state tournament, held Friday and Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
He then defeated Camden County’s Jesse Batten 3-2 in the ultimate tie-breaker in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinal, he won by a major decision over a familiar foe, Grant Laskey of Lowndes.
But in the first-place match, Daniels fell 6-3 to Carrollton’s John Levy, who took a 31-0 record into the the finals.
Losing to Levy is no disgrace.
The Trojans’ sophomore is a Fargo All-American and was ranked No. 1 in the state all season at 285.
He also started at nose guard on the Carrollton state runner-up football team.
“He’s a wrestler first, a football player second,” Colquitt County wrestling coach Benjy Scarbor said. “He is a tough customer.”
Scarbor is clearly pleased with Daniels, an All-Region offensive tackle for the Packers football team who gets a last start with the wrestling team, but is clearly among the best in the state at his weight class.
“It’s been fun to watch his progress,” Scarbor said. “In most of his losses early in the season, he beat himself. But he has been learning from his mistakes.”
A case in point is Daniels’ second-straight ultimate tie-breaker over Batten, who is a smaller heavyweight and tough to wrestle, Scarbor explained, because one of his tactics is to not break position.
Daniels adopted a similar tactic himself in the last two meetings with his Region 1-7A opponent and was able to defeat him both times.
There are other reasons Daniels is a Scarbor favorite.
“He is such a humble, likable, great kid,” Scarbor said.
Daniels’s finish ensures that Scarbor has had a state tournament finalist in each of the six seasons he has coached at Colquitt County since coming over from Valdosta.
At 150, Colquitt’s Russell Flowers also advanced to the state championships as a Sectional champion, but after his first-round bye, Flowers was pinned by Marietta’s Malachi Sanders.
Flowers rebounded to take a 9-1 major decision over Brookwood’s Stone Csehy.
But the Colquitt County sophomore was eliminated when he was defeated by Buford’s JT McCullough in the third consolation round.
Scarbor pointed out that Sanders, who he called “an athlete, athlete, athlete,” went on to win the state championship.
McCullough finished third.
Flowers has had to wrestle through a knee injury late in the season, but Scarbor has no doubts about the sophomore’s ability to bounce back.
“He is 100-percent wrestler,” Scarbor said. “He is a joy to coach.”
At 144, Michael Bledsoe won three of his five matches, including a 7-2 decision over Cherokee’s Braden Iovino in his first match.
Bledsoe then dropped a 5-1 decision to North Paulding’s Josh Denson.
The Colquitt County senior then won two straight consolation round matches, defeating East Coweta’s Phillip Carroll with a 5-1 decision and South Forsyth’s Mikey Meersman 5-0.
Bledsoe then lost a 5-0 decision to Camden County’s Gavin Daniels and finished tied for fifth.
Scarbor noted that Bledsoe started wrestling in the Packer coach’s first year in Moultrie and the two have been together since then.
Matthew Dillon, another wrestler who got a late start after being a member of the Packers football team, represented Colquitt County at 215 pounds.
He was pinned by Mountain View’s Lex Hennebaul in his first championship round match and, after a bye, dropped a 6-5 decision to Wheeler’s Julian Stevenson.
“He got some good experience,” Scarbor said of Dillon, who, like Flowers, is a sophomore.
Freshman Marjory Sanchez, who wrestled for the first time this season, won two of her four matches at 145 pounds in the girls championships.
In her first state tournament match, she pinned North Hall’s Katelyn Hill in 29 seconds.
In the quarterfinals, she was pinned by Madison Secoy of Columbus.
Bud in the second round of consolations, Sanchez got her second pin of her first state championships, defeating Alexander’s McKenna Samuelson.
Sanchez was pinned in the consolation’s third round by White County’s Zella Weiland.
“When she first started, I didn’t think she’s make it two weeks,” Scarbor said of Sanchez, was primarily a soccer player. “Now she says she is going to wrestle this summer with us.”
