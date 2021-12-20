MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County wrestling team will head into Wednesday’s Packer Classic duals tournament coming off a solid fourth-place finish in last weekend’s Wildcat Invitational in Valdosta.
The annual Packer Classic, which will be held at the high school, will feature10 teams, including Lowndes, Tift County, Ware County, Lee County, Thomas County Central, Irwin County, Cairo, Turner County, Cook and, of course, the Packers.
Among the wrestlers the Packers will send out to compete on its home mats will be five who earned top-three finishes in the Wildcat Invitational, including the Paradice brothers, who won their weight classes.
Austin Paradice, a senior who has signed to compete collegiately at UT-Chattanooga, dominated at 160.
He pinned all four of his opponents, including Josh Dayton of Pierce County, Jenaro Paredes of Berrien, Terrance Peoples of Cairo and, in the finals, Dee Smith of Tift County.
Austin is now 21-0 this season after winning the Class 7A state championship at 145 last season.
Logan, a freshman, also won all four of his matches at 132.
He pinned Max Leishman of Lincoln High and Tanner Musgrove of Lee County before winning over Lowndes High’s Dominic DeTomasso, who was injured in the match.
Logan finished off his day with 12-4 major decision over Valdosta’s Darrell Rochester.
The younger Paradice brother, now 28-1 this season, earned the trophy for being the outstanding light weight (106-145) wrestler in the tournament.
Nate Taylor, another of the Packers’ seniors, placed second at 145.
He pinned Elijah Swatts of Cairo, pinned Ian Stephenson of Lowndes and took a 4-2 decision over Lee County’s Dallas Brewer before dropping his final match to Valdosta’s Tyler Lamon.
Sophomore Eric Henson also earned a silver medal at 120 pounds.
After a first-round bye, he took a 5-2 decision over Coffee’s Trajhan Goodwin and 15-0 technical fall over Tift County’s Daniel Soto.
In the finals, Henson dropped a 12-6 decision to Lee County’s Alexander Tabb.
Ethan Sellers was third at 132, winning four of his five matches.
He opened with pins over Dallas Hunter of Lee County and Braden Thorn of Pierce County.
Sellers then dropped a 4-1 decision to Valdosta’s Darrell Rochester.
He finished with a pin of Lee County’s Tanner Musgrove and, in the battle for third place, pinned Jaylon Thomas of Cook.
Also for the Packers in the two-day Wildcat Invitational, Jesus Grijalva was fifth at 170 pounds and freshman Russell Flowers and sophomore Turk Daniels were sixth at 152 and 285 respectively.
Valdosta was first in the final team standings with 228.5 points.
The Wildcats were followed by Lee County, with 213.5; Lowndes, with 207.5; and Colquitt County with 169.5.
The Packers were followed in the 16-team tournament by Tift County, Lincoln, Bainbridge, Coffee, Charlton County, Thomas County Central, Cook, Cairo, Berrien, Pierce County, Bay and Pelham.
