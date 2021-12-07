MOULTRIE — Austin Paradice, Nate Taylor and freshmen Logan Paradice and Russell Flowers each went undefeated and helped Colquitt County to a second-place finish in last Saturday’s Blue Devil Duals in Tifton.
The Packers won four straight to win their pool and advanced to meet Lowndes for the championship.
In a close match, the Vikings defeated the Packers 42-33 to take first place.
To reach the championship, the Packer defeated Tift County B, 66-9; Thomas County Central, 58-25; Lee County, 43-29; and Cook, 64-9.
The Packers were led by defending state 145-pound champion Austin Paradice, who went 5-0.
Wrestling at both 145 and 152, Taylor had four pins among his five wins in Tifton.
Logan Paradice went 4-0 at 138 pounds in Tifton and has lost just once so far this season.
Flowers, wrestling at 160, also went 4-0 and had three pins.
Ethan Sellers went 4-1 in the Blue Devil Duals at 132, with two pins and a major decision.
At 182, Jesus Grijalva went 4-1. All four of his wins came via pins.
Eric Henson, at 120, had three pins and a 10-2 decision as he also went 4-1 on Saturday.
Michael Bledsoe also wrestled at 145 and 152 and won three straight by pin before suffering his only loss of the day.
The Colquitt County wrestlers will travel to Kissimmee, Fla., to compete in the Danny Byron Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Osceola High.
On Dec. 17-18, the Packers will compete in the Wildcat Invitational at Valdosta High School.
The Packers will play host to the fourth annual Packer Classic beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Colquitt County’s final competition before the January 8, 2022, Region 1-7A Duals on the William Bryant Court will be in the Knockout Christmas Classic on Dec. 27-28 in Osceola, Fla.
