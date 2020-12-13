MOULTRIE — Nate Taylor went 9-1 at 145 pounds and finished first in the Gold Pool to lead strong Colquitt County performance in the Danny Byron Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.
Also turning in first-place finishes were Gabe Freeman at 113 in the Blue Pool and Collin Crosby at 285, also in the Blue Pool.
The Gold Pool included the best wrestlers in the event.
And Taylor was the Most Outstanding Wrestler and beat the only wrestler who had defeated him earlier.
Individual results for Colquitt County wrestlers were: At 106, Eric Henson, 2nd in Blue Pool; at 113, Gabe Freeman, 1st Blue Pool; at 120, Samir Perdomo, 3rd, White Pool; 126, Ethan Sellers, 2nd Gold Pool; 132, Spencer Sellers, 5th, Blue Pool; 138 Jayson Brown, 3rd, White Pool; 152, Austin Paradice, 2nd Gold Pool; 152, Trenton Dunbar, 2nd, White Pool; 160, Joseph Player, 5th, Gold Pool; 170, Nelson Salaz, 5th, Blue Pool; 220, James Bledsoe, 5th, Gold Pool; 220, Deshawn Harris, 2nd, Blue Pool; 285, Collin Crosby, 1st, Blue Pool.
No total team score was kept at this individual tournament.
Colquitt County coach Benjy Scarbor said he was “well pleased with all of the wrestlers' effort.”
The Colquitt County wrestling team started the 2020-2021 season with events at Valdosta and at Tift County and finished in first place both times.
