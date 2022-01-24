MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County wrestling team lost what coach Benjy Scarbor described as a heartbreaker in the consolation semifinals and finished tied for fifth in the GHSA team dual wrestling championships held Saturday at Lambert High School.
The Packers were one of the eight teams to qualify for the championships and won their first match over Mill Creek 39-35.
But Colquitt was no match for North Forsyth in its second match, falling 48-18 and dropping to the consolation round.
It was there that the Packers came up on the short end of a 34-31 score against West Forsyth.
The Wolverines, led by former Packers coach Evan Goff, went on to defeat Mill Creek 42-40 to take third place.
As expected, Camden County won its eighth-straight state dual championship and was not challenged in any of its three matches.
The Wildcats opened with a 64-3 win over Lambert and then blanked North Paulding 64-0 to reach the championship match.
It was more of the same as Camden County easily won over North Forsyth 56-18.
Camden went 38-4 against its three state championship opponents on Saturday.
Lowndes, the third Region 1-7A team to qualify for the state championships, lost its first two matches, falling to North Forsyth 46-19 and to Mill Creek 39-36.
Mill Creek had leads of 29-27 and 35-33 over the Packers, but Colquitt countered with pins from Eric Henson at 113 and Ethan Sellers at 126.
The Packers also got pins from Logan Paradice at 138, Nate Taylor at 145 and Austin Paradice at 170 and a 7-1 decision from Russell Flowers at 160.
Against North Forsyth, Colquitt jumped out to a 9-0 lead on a pin by Taylor at 138 and an 11-6 decision by Michael Bledsoe at 145.
Another pin by Austin Paradice and an 8-7 decision by Grijalva at 170 put the Packers up 18-6.
But North Forsyth ran off the final 43 points to drop the Packers to the consolation round.
Against West Forsyth, the Packers got decisions from Flowers at 152, James Bledsoe at 220 and Turk Daniels at 285 and a major 16-8 win by Miguel Escobar at 113.
The Packers other 18 points came on forfeits to Austin Paradice at 160, Logan Paradice at 132 and Taylor at 138.
The forfeits to Logan Paradice and Taylor came in the final two matches after the Wolverines had built a 15-point lead.
The Packers will be back on the mats on Saturday when they travel to Tift County for the Region 1-7A traditional tournament.
