TIFTON – The Colquitt County wrestling team won all five of its matches on Saturday to take first place in the Blue Devil Duals in Tifton.
The Packers defeated Cairo, 66-10; Thomas County Central, 72-6; Lee County, 37-35; Tift County, 42-37; and Lowndes 44-36.
The Packers are now 10-0 on the season.
Colquitt opened the season with a first-place finish in the Grapple in the Gridiron in Valdosta.
Going 5-0 on Saturday were Gabe Freeman at 113; Ethan Sellers at 126; and Jeremy Paradice at 152. Collin Crosby went 4-0 at 285.
The match of the day featured Sellers pinning Dominic DiTomasso of Lowndes.
DiTomasso was second in state last year in Class 7A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.