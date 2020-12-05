TIFTON – The Colquitt County wrestling team won all five of its matches on Saturday to take first place in the Blue Devil Duals in Tifton.

The Packers defeated Cairo, 66-10; Thomas County Central, 72-6; Lee County, 37-35; Tift County, 42-37; and Lowndes 44-36.

The Packers are now 10-0 on the season.

Colquitt opened the season with a first-place finish in the Grapple in the Gridiron in Valdosta.

Going 5-0 on Saturday were Gabe Freeman at 113; Ethan Sellers at 126; and Jeremy Paradice at 152. Collin Crosby went 4-0 at 285.

The match of the day featured Sellers pinning Dominic DiTomasso of Lowndes.

DiTomasso was second in state last year in Class 7A.

