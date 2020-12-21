MOULTRIE – Ethan Sellers and Jeremy Paradice each won his weight class to lead the Colquitt County wrestling team to a second-place finish in the Wildcat Invitational held at Valdosta High School on Friday and Saturday.
Clay High School was first with 212 points and the Packers were right behind with 180.5 points in the 15-team event.
The Packers defeated two other Region 1-7A teams that were in the field.
Tift County was fifth with 161 points and Lowndes was sixth with 146.
Colquitt County also got second-place finishes from Nathanial Taylor at 145 pounds, Jesus Grijalva at 182 and Collin Crosby at 285.
Earning third-place finishes were freshman Eric Henson at 106 and Gabriel Freeman at 113.
Michael Bledsoe placed fourth at 152, while Jean Garcia at 195 and James Bledsoe at 220 were sixth.
Sellers raised his season’s record to 19-2 with a 7-1 decision over Charles Sauerwin of Holy Cross High of Louisiana at 126 pounds the finals.
Sauerwin, who is a senior, is a multiple-time state placer.
Sellers, a junior, won the bracket out of the No. 3 seed position.
After a bye into the quarters, Sellers took a 21-6 technical fall over Coffee in that round.
In the semis, he won by walkover into the final, where he decisioned tue Holy Cross senior for the title.
Paradice, who wrestled at 152, is now 20-1. He won by a fall over Dominic Martin of Clay in the finals.
Taylor reached the finals at 145 before losing to Valdosta’s Tyler Lamon on a 2-1 decision. Taylor is now 19-4 this season.
Grijalva was defeated in the finals by Jakilen King of Pike County.
Crosby, a junior whose record is now 19-2, also advanced to finals before falling to Coffee’s Jesus Riano.
The Colquitt County junior varsity team also wrestled.
Placing were, at 126, Chloe Hill, 4th; Brandon Barlow, 3rd, Andres Diaz, 1st; at 132, Spencer Sellers, 2nd; at 182, Jaylon McCloud, 1st; and at 285, Braxton Curtis, 3rd.
Colquitt County will compete next in the Hook’em Holiday Clash on Dec. 29-30 at Lambert High School in Suwanee.
Colquitt will play host to its annual Packer Classic on Jan. 2 at the high school.
