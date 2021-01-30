MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County wrestling team won three out of its four matches to take a third-place finish in the state Class 7A team dual wrestling championships held Saturday at Parkview High in Lilburn.
Camden County won its seventh-straight state duals title. The last time the Wildcats failed to win, they lost to Archer in the finals in 2014.
The Region 1 champion Wildcats dominated on Saturday, defeating Archer 65-3, Lowndes 69-3 and, in the finals, Region 6 champion West Forsyth 63-12.
The Packers, the No. 2 team from Region 1, which sent all four of its members to the championships, opened with a 58-17 victory over Mountain View.
That sent Colquitt County to meet West Forsyth, which had defeated Tift County in its opener.
West Forsyth, under former Colquitt County coach Evan Goff, got by the Packers 38-31 to secure a berth in the finals and a date with Camden County.
The Packers still needed two victories to claim third place.
They got the first when they eliminated Archer 37-28.
Then it was only region foe Lowndes between the Packers and the third-place trophy.
Colquitt put away the Vikings 45-33.
The Packers finish 18-4 in dual competitions.
Colquitt will now begin preparations for the region individual tournament, which will be held next Saturday at Lowndes.
Only the top three wrestlers in each weight class will advance from region tournaments this year.
The traditional state championships will be held Feb. 9-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.