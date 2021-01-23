MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County wrestling team handily won both of its state sectional matches on Saturday and are one of the eight teams to advance to the Class 7A state team duals championships to be held next Saturday at Parkview.
The Packers, the No. 2 team from Region 1, defeated Grayson 70-6 and sectional host North Paulding 43-24 in Dallas to reach the finals.
While the Packers were defeating Grayson, North Paulding, the Region 3 champion, received a first-round bye.
All four Region 1 teams qualified for the finals.
Region 1 champion and defending state champion Camden County received a first-round bye and then blanked McEachern 78-0 to also advance.
Tift County, Region 1’s No. 3 team, won over South Gwinnett and Newnan, and Lowndes, the No. 4 team, defeated Brookwood 50-27 and Walton 48-17 and also is one of the Elite Eight.
Seeding for next Saturday’s championships will be determined on Sunday.
The other four teams in the finals are North Forsyth, Mountain View, Archer and West Forsyth.
The Packers match with Grayson began at 152, where Michael Bledsoe got a forfeit.
Colquitt’s lead went to 9-0 when Nelson Salaz earned a 7-5 decision at 160.
Jesus Grijalva needed just 1:41 to pin his opponent at 160 and the Packers led 15-0.
Travis Summers received a forfeit at 182 and when Jean Garcia took an 11-9 decision in his bout at 195, the Packers lead was 24-0.
It went to 30-0 when James Bledsoe won by pin just one minute into his bout at 220.
Ja’Quavian Daniels added six points to the Packers total when he took a forfeit at 285.
Grayson got its only points at 106, via a pin at 3:07.
Gabe Freeman got the Packers five points with a 19-2 technical fall at 116.
After Samir Perdomo won by forfeit at 120, Ethan Sellers won by pin at 3:02 at 126 and Jayson Brown also got a pin at 2:39 at 132.
Nathanial Taylor got a forfeit at 138 and Austin Paradice finished off the Rams with an 18-3 technical fall.
North Paulding was rested after its bye and jumped out to a 6-0 lead with a 3-2 decision at 160 and a 5-4 overtime win at 170.
Summers got a forfeit at 182 and Deshawn Harris gave the Packers the lead for good with a 3-1 decision at 195.
James Bledsoe and Vendarion Knighton followed with pins at 220 and 285 respectively and the Packers lead was 21-6.
Eric Henson won by a technical fall at 106, but the Wolfpack got a decision at 113 and a pin at 120 to pull to within 10.
The Packers and Wolfpack swapped pins at 126 and 132 before Taylor won by pin at 138 and Paradice duplicated that effort at 145 and Colquitt led 43-21.
North Paulding took a decision in the final bout at 152, but the Packers had enough cushion to claim their berth in the final eight.
The Packers will take a 15-3 record in dual matches to Parkview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.