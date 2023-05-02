MOULTRIE – After four years as a varsity Lady Packer softball player, Julia Duncan will move on to become a Raider at Seminole State College in Sanford, Fla.
She signed her scholarship Monday afternoon as a third baseman.
Coaches, teammates, family and friends all gathered to celebrate with her during this well-deserved moment.
“It’s a big stress-reliever,” said Duncan. “I’m mostly really excited and can’t wait for the future.”
Head softball coach Chance Pitts briefly discussed Duncan’s accomplishments.
As a junior she was both elected to the All-Region second team and was one of 80 senior athletes selected to play in the Georgia Dugout Club’s Fastpitch All-Star game, hosted by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in November 2022.
Again selected for All-Region in her senior year, this time Duncan was placed on the second state team.
“She had one of the highest RBIs,” said Pitts.
In fact, Duncan had 64 RBIs, went to bat 262 times, had 92 hits, 18 two-base hits, four triples, tied for the highest home runs at 10, scored 84 runs, reached the state’s Elite Eight twice and had a 94-37 record by the end of her high school career.
Though the Lady Packers are sad to see her leave, Duncan is continuing her career at a division one school in the National junior college athletic associates.
The Raiders are currently 44-12 in 2023 and headed for their conference tournament.
