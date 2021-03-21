MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls golf team worked hard managing the Maple Ridge Golf Course in Columbus on Saturday and turned in a third-place finish.
“The greens and fairways were more difficult in comparison to some courses we play, but I really like this course,” said coach Shannon Hall.
“I also like this tournament because our players have to play the course just as they would at an area/region tournament. With this being said, Sadie, Chloe, Tayler and Ann Elyse definitely rose to the challenge.”
The Lady Packers turned in a 270, finishing behind Woodward Academy, which shot 237, and Columbus, which shot 263.
Sadie Norman led the Colquitt County with an 85. Chloe Howell shot 88 and Tayler Bown had a 97.
Also in the field were Mill Creek, which shot 272; Camden County, 287; LaGrange, 296; Northside, 297; Brookstone, 305; and Brookstone JV, 327.
Hall said the team was already looking forward to its next challenge, Saturday’s South Georgia Viking Classic at Kinderlou Golf Club, hosted by Lowndes.
“The team is clearly aware that we have to keep working on our short game, and we all know that each member of this team is vitally important to our success,” Hall said. “All four girls have the ability and desire to improve their scores and their mental game each week, so as their coach, it’s exciting to see how motivated they are and where they are headed.”
On Monday, March 15, Norman shot an 82 to help lead the Lady Packers to a second-place finish in the tournament at River Pointe Golf Course in Albany. Her score was the second-lowest in the event.
“Sadie showed us an exemplary example of how patience and hard work pay off,” Hall said. “She has been steadily improving this past year and a half and now we are seeing it all come together each week.”
