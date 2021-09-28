SYLVESTER - Colquitt County needed just three innings to take down Worth County 22-2 on Monday in Sylvester.
The game was the first of six in the first four days of the week and did not tax the Colquitt County pitching staff.
Emily Allegood pitched the first inning and gave up two hits and an unearned run while striking out two Lady Rams. Kaden Sutton pitched the final two innings. She did not give up a hit, but did surrender an unearned run. She walked two and struck out two.
The Lady Packers took the pressure off the two pitchers by scoring eight runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and two more in the third.
Julia Duncan led the 14-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with her sixth double and second home run of the season.
Duncan drove in four runs.
Morgan Holder, Bre Caldwell and Katlynn Powers each had two hits.
Kalise Richardson, Madison Plymel, Amber Brown, Laura Hailey Bryan and Jacey Wetherington each had one hit.
Lady Packers with runs batted in were Jacey Wetherington 2, Madison Plymel 3, Katlynn Powers 2, Carli Pearson, Morgan Holder 3, Julia Duncan 4, Laura Hailey Bryan 2, Emily Allegood 1, Bre Caldwell 2 and Kaden Sutton 1.
Plymel’s three runs batted in raise her season total to 19 to rank second on the team.
The 14-hit onslaught got the Lady Packers’ team batting average up to .345.
The win went to Allegood, who is now 10-1 this season.
Bainbridge will bring an 11-3 record to Packer Park on Tuesday.
