The Colquitt County High athletic department recently announced the school’s head coaches for the 2022-2023 school year.
Included are four new coaches: Sean Calhoun, who has returned to Colquitt County to lead the football program; Andy Harden, who will start his second tour of duty as the boys basketball coach this fall; Jessica Cohen, who has taken over the girls volleyball program as her first head coaching assignment; and Colby Simpson, a former All-Region soccer player for the Packers, who will take over the girls soccer program.
Chance Pitts is back for his seventh season as the girls softball coach and Mell Wier will again coach cross country.
Benji Scarbor is back to coach the wrestling team after an outstanding 2021-2022 season; Rondesha Williams returns to coach the girls basketball team; Elizabeth Barber will be in charge of the diving team; Gunnery Sgt. Emmett Bryant will continue as the coach of the rifle team; Stacie McDaniel will be the spirit cheerleading coach and Jenna Griner will have the competition cheer team; Andy Chapura will again be the swim team coach; and Patti Wier will work with the gymnasts.
Starting his second season as the Packers baseball coach will be Brandon Brock; Dextra Polite will coach track; Will Stuckey will lead the bass fishing program into its third season; Mell Wier will coach the defending region champion boys tennis team and Amber Hurst will coach the girls tennis team; the boys golf team will be coached by Andrew Eunice and the girls team will be led by Brett Hightower; and Jimbo Jarvis will again coach the boys soccer team.
Also the one-act play and drama program will be under the direction of Susan Passmore and Jennifer Bowers and Cody Cone will be the esports team coach.
Of this and that:
• Tickets for the inaugural Georgia-Florida Challenge will go on sale next month at Colquitt County High School.
Colquitt County will face Deerfield Beach, Fla., at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the first game of what organizers hope will become a successful annual start of the season for the Packers and for Lowndes.
The Vikings will play host to American Heritage in the second game, which is scheduled to start around 8 p.m.
Both games this year will be played at Martin Stadium at Lowndes.
Tickets will be $15 and will allow fans to watch both games.
All tickets will be general admission and Colquitt County fans will sit on the visitors side of the stadium.
The 2023 Challenge will move to Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, with the Packers meeting Deerfield Beach in one of the two games.
Lowndes’ opponent has not been confirmed.
• A number of local pickleball players have fared well in recent tournaments
Brad Bowen and Jeffery Barnett recently won the USA Pickleball National indoor championship in Hoover, Ala., at the 5.0 skill level and 19-49 year old age group. The 5.0 level is the highest amateur level with the next level up being the pro level.
Seth Berl and Melinda Mazo from The Villages, Fla., participated in the US Open pickleball championship in Naples, Fla., in mixed doubles.
The tournament drew 3,200 total players in the tournament, and 47 teams in their level of skill 3.5 and age 60-69.
Seth and Melinda won all six of their matches in the winners bracket and were scheduled to play the losers bracket winner for the gold medal when the tournament was rained out.
Keith Blalock and Jared Gibson played in the Atlanta Open which attracted 1,145 total participants.
They played in skill level 3.0 and age 19-49 and won the gold medal, going undefeated.
Keith Blalock and Ashley Blalock played in mixed doubles in the Atlanta Open in skill level 3.0 and age 19-49 against 14 teams and won gold.
Seth Berl and Lane Wear played in the Atlanta Open in skill level 3.5 and age 60-69 in which there were 12 teams and won gold.
Linda Berl and Tammie Vann from Tifton played in Atlanta Open’s 10-team 3.0 skill level women's doubles age group 60-69 and won gold.
Tammie Vann and David Vann of Tifton played in the Atlanta Open mixed doubles skill level 3.0 age 60-69 with 12 teams and won the silver medal.
By the way, Riley Newman, who was in Moultrie last year to dedicate the YMCA’s new pickleball facility and give clinics, is now the No. 1-ranked doubles player in the world.
• Colquitt County baseball fans will be interested to know that Bart Shuman has returned to take over as head coach at Valdosta.
Shuman, a 2014 inductee into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame, previously coached Valdosta from 1997-2017, leading the Wildcats to three region titles and two appearances in the state semifinals.
