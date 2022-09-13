MOULTRIE — It wasn’t the South Georgia Super Bowl, as some fans took to calling it. Too early in the season for that.
But the Colquitt County-Lee County meeting in Leesburg on Friday was a whale of a game.
It had the promise of an outstanding early-season matchup between two of the top programs in the state regardless of classification and the teams delivered, especially the Packers, with their 48-27 win.
Despite some precipitation, the partisans of the football teams from these two one-high school communities were loud in their support, the Colquitt County faithful for all four quarters.
The Packers especially played at a high level, rolling up 569 yards of offense and providing the evening’s lightning by scoring on four plays that began in their own territory.
Two of those came in a fourth quarter that started with the Packers holding a seven-point lead and forcing a fourth-down pass incompletion on their 27 on the second play.
Before the Trojan Field game clock ran out the final 11 minutes, the Packers had scored on a 44-yard field goal by Brett Fitzgerald and on three Lee County-demoralizing touchdowns: one on a pass, one on a run and one on a scoop-and-score. Two of those touchdowns came within a 21-second span.
That brief but defining segment started when quarterback Neko Fann dumped a little screen to tight end Landen Thomas who hoofed it 52 yards up the middle of the field to the end zone to help give Colquitt a 34-20 lead and force the stunned Trojans into an ill-advised long pass on their next offensive snap.
It was well overthrown and picked off by Landen’s less-heralded, but pretty darn effective brother Lyric Thomas.
The Packers offense trotted back out and on the first play Charlie Pace raced 68 yards down the sideline to the end zone where Landen Thomas had celebrated less than a half-minute before.
Pace warded off a final defender inside the 5-yard line as if to show the fans watching in the stadium or on NFHS or listening on the radio that, yes, Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah is an outstanding back, but I’m a bit of a game-changer myself.
Colquitt added another score moments later when Julian Harper, another pocket-sized Packer, gathered up a fumble caused by a Qway McCoy-delivered lick and took it nine yards to the house and then all the way to the Packers bench.
Punter Jack Luttrell started all the Colquitt County commotion back in the first quarter when he countered Kromah’s 44-yard touchdown run by correctly assessing a negligent Lee County return team and, instead of kicking, bolted 68 yards to Colquitt’s first score.
They don’t call him “White Lightning” for nothing.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Fann scampered 65 yards for a touchdown and then pitched a 2-point conversion pass to snapper Will Tapscott, who ordinarily has his head down when he puts his hands on the football.
Kromah, the 215-pound sophomore Trojan horse, lived up to his billing, rushing for 202 yards on 20 carries. But he was unable to visit the Packers end zone in the fourth quarter.
Coordinator Jeremy Rowell’s unsung Colquitt County defense saw to that.
Lee County completed 13 passes in the drizzle, but for only 103 ineffective yards. There was that interception that led indirectly to a score and a costly late quarterback fumble.
The Trojans struggled defensively and when they did manage to come up with a big play, they couldn’t make the Packers pay.
After recovering a Fann fumble on its own 5 in the first quarter, Lee was forced to punt the gift away. And Fann soon made amends, lighting off on his 65-yard scoring run.
The game was reminiscent of many of those during Rush Propst’s 11-year tenure in Moultrie. One feature of Propst’s teams was that they often appeared to play better football in the final 24 minutes.
Colquitt outscored the Trojans, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, 27-13 in the second half on Friday, 24-7 in the final quarter.
There is still a long way to go in this season, which will resume, after a bye week, with a home game against defending Class AAA champion and currently undefeated Cedar Grove on Sept. 23.
Two other future opponents — a resurgent Valdosta and Lincoln High of Tallahassee — also are unbeaten.
And there could be further stumbling blocks. Always scary Lowndes lurks. The playoffs offer their own minefield.
But the players, coaches and fans should be more optimistic about the team after Friday’s performance.
The hiring of Sean Calhoun, one of the offensive architects of the 30-0 run in 2014 and 2015, was a popular one last winter and the team’s play through the first four weeks seems to vindicate the selection.
Good things seem to happen every time Calhoun pulls on a polo with PACKERS stitched on the chest and heads to the sideline.
