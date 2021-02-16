MOULTRIE - Behind the fine play of Chase Blanton, Colquitt County placed fourth in the 11-team Presidents Day Shootout on Monday in cold and rainy Carrollton.
The annual event, held at Sunset Hills Country Club, features a mixed-team format with each team including three boys and two girls, with all five scores counting.
Holy Innocents of Atlanta repeated as champions, winning by eight shots.
Blanton, Marshall McCranie and Tucker Brown represented the Colquitt County boys team. The Lady Packers on the fivesome were Chloe Howell and Sadie Norman.
All 11 teams finished the first nine, but the event was halted by rain and lightning before the second nine could be completed.
Blanton finished just one shot back and was tied for third.
Packers coach Andrew Eunice said Blanton had a legitimate shot at taking low medal honors had the shootout been played to its conclusion.
The Colquitt County boys will play next Saturday in Valdosta High School's South Georgia Classic at Kinderlou Forest.
Eunice said the Packers top six players this season will be Blanton, McCranie, Brown, David Strange, Tyler Key and Jackson Glenn.
Howell and Norman both shot 41, "which was excellent under the circumstances," coach Shannon Hall said.
"I was very pleased with how they played," Hall said. "Once they got started, they were in the zone. They were bound and determined to play well. And it helped them learn how to play in the elements."
The Lady Packers will play on Saturday in the Buford High School's Lady Wolves Invitational.
