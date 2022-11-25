The National League Rookie of Year was destined to go to an Atlanta Brave. It was just a matter of would it be a position player who joined the team early in the year versus a pitcher who started in the bullpen but mostly shined as part of a talented and formidable starting rotation.
Michael Harris Jr. vs. Spencer Strider was indeed a close finish for the award as the two closed the season 1-2 in voting. Harris was the selection, as I think Strider’s late-season injury helped derail his chances. But don’t misconstrue what I am saying here, Harris’ selection was well deserved.
He finished the season with 414 at-bats, a .297 batting average, with 19 home runs, 64 RBIs with 20 stolen bases. He was a bona fide home run threat and threat on the base paths.
Harris’s impact was immediate for the Atlanta Braves this year. As the team floundered for the first couple of months of the season, it needed a jolt to break out of the early-season funk that was obviously affecting the defending World Series champions. The team started the season 10-12 in April and were 23-27 as the calendar turned to June.
The result led to the Braves building themselves a huge deficit in the National League East Division standings. The New York Mets appeared to be the class of the division early in the season. They started 15-7 in April and were 34-17 at the end of May.
The Braves and manager Brian Snitker called Harris up from the minor leagues. He started 2 for 13 but got hot at the plate during the summer months of June and August. Harris tallied 35 hits in 101 at-bats in June with 18 runs scored. He later added 32 hits in 95 at-bats in August, a .337 batting average.
Harris’ presence in the lineup sparked the Braves’ ascent up the division standings. He batted in the bottom of the lineup and provided a spark in the bottom of the batting order normally reserved for the team’s weakest batters. It changed team’s strategy when preparing to face the Braves.
The Braves eventually overcame the Mets down the stretch and claimed another division championship. Harris’ play was a vital part of that success and gives the team added enthusiasm that it will be a contender for the next eight years (the length of his contract). He is the centerpiece of the outfield defense patrolling center field. He should be inserted near the top of the batting order next season.
Congrats Michael Harris Jr. on your rookie of the year recognition. You deserved it.
