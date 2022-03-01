MOULTRIE - Cam Cook had four hits, including a home run and two doubles, and drove in five runs to lead Colquitt County to a 14-1, five-inning victory over Fitzgerald on Tuesday in Tifton.
The win ended a four-game losing streak and featured 14 Packers hits and sparkling effort on the mound by freshman Cook Tompkins.
The Packers had lost three times in the last two weeks in their opponent’s final at bat, but scored multiple runs in four of the five innings against the Hurricanes to gain a satisfying win that raised their record to 3-4.
Seven of the Packers’ hits went for extra bases as they released some frustration on four Fitzgerald pitchers.
Cook, a sophomore, showed why he was batting third in the Packers lineup when his four-for-four effort resulted in nine total bases.
His homer was the first of the season for the Packers and he now leads the team with 14 runs batted in.
He also scored three runs against the Hurricanes.
Abe Daniels, Chasyn Miley, Mason Moore and Cole Whatley also contributed doubles on Tuesday.
Cole Whatley, Cannon Whatley and Hayden Moore each had two hits.
Miley, Daniels, Mason Moore and Hayes Lightsey each contributed one hit.
Mason Moore drove in two runs.
The Packers also were able to take advantage of six Fitzgerald errors.
Tompkins was the beneficiary of the breakout offense, although he needed only two runs.
He used just 57 pitches to get through the five innings, giving up two singles and one unearned run. He walked two and struck out two.
The Packers will return to Ike Aultman Field and Jerry Croft Stadium on Friday for a 6 p.m. game against Killian High School of Miami, Fla., in the Georgia-Florida Challenge.
Colquitt will play again at home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Florida Christian, also in the Challenge.
