MOULTRIE - The Columbus duo of Adam Cooper and Jared Garrity won the 69th Ramsey Pidcock Invitational at Sunset Country Club and did it in familiar fashion.
The Columbus duo claimed the July 29-30 event with a 63-66—129.
It was the same score Cooper and Garrity posted to win the 2019 Ramsey Pidcock.
Cooper and Garrity shot Saturday’s best score - 63 - and followed with a 66 on Sunday.
This year’s championship flight winners edged the veteran Sunset team of Andrew Eunice and Eli Stripling, which finished one shot back at 130.
Eunice and Stripling won the 2021 Ramsey Pidcock with a 126.
Brothers Jonathan and Jared Bridges - who won in 2016 with a 132 - duplicated that score to finish third this year.
The brothers Blanton - Kevin and Andy - also shot 132 and were fourth in the championship flight.
Brad Eunice and Chad Bullard won the first flight, also shooting a 132.
Sunday’s best round belonged the the championship flight team of Dave Matthews and Reb Benton, who shot 63. They finished at 134.
Finishing second in the first flight, three shots back of Eunice and Bullard at 135, was the team of Wesley Rogers and Matt Key.
Seth Williams and TJ Williams were third at 136. Jared Davis and Cody Mitchell were fourth at 139.
Also in this year’s Ramsey Pidcock:
Second flight: Craig Stevens and Kelly Yielding, first, 138; Hunter Pate and Nathan Moore, second, 140; Dug Schwalls and Hunter Whiddon, third 140; J.P. Johnson and Jason Cottle, fourth, 142.
Third flight: P.T. Alford and Tristian Daugherty, first, 144; Wayne Bennett and Jeff Roberts, second, 146; Will Koran and Bobby Bruce, third, 146; Josh Newton and Jeremy Rowell, fourth, 148.
Fourth flight: Jake Mobley and Ron Womack, first, 144; Toby Norman and Sadie Norman, second, 147; Justin Felts and Tyler Weeks, third, 148; Brandon Johnson and David Koran, fourth, 150.
Fifth flight: Rusty Moore and Ron Beck, first, 150; Brandon Smith and Griffin Dunn, second, 154; Blake Moore and Ryan Hancock, third, 155; Kirk Murphy and Matt Santoro, fourth, 155.
Sixth flight: Kevin Kinsey and Kent Shealy, first, 148; Ed Norman and Scott Hewitt, second, 151; Kurt DeMott and Chuck DeMott, third, 152; Chip Blalock and Brad Wheeler, fourth, 154.
Senior flight: Glen Gray and Durwood Dominy, first, 127; Guy Stripling and Lavon Stripling, second, 132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.