MOULTRIE — The headline above The Observer’s story of Colquitt County’s game against Cedar Grove in 2021 reads: “Sophomores, defense lead Pack’s win.”
Colquitt trailed 13-0 with just over three minutes left in the first half when three sophomores combined to produce four touchdowns over the final 27 minutes.
And a freshman added all four extra points in the Packers’ 28-19 victory over the eventual Class 3A state champion.
All four of those players will be making return engagements when the Saints play at The Hawg Pen on Friday.
The Packers are 4-0 after a big 48-27 win at Lee County two weeks ago.
Cedar Grove, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, took a 52-36 pounding from Class 7A’s Mill Creek last Friday to fall to 3-1, but still is a force to be reckoned with, especially coming off a thumping at the hands of the Hawks.
Last year, then-sophomore quarterback Neko Fann completed 17-of-27 passes for 204 yards and two touchdown throws each to fellow 10th-graders Ny Carr and Landen Thomas.
Carr finished with eight catches for 88 yards and Thomas had three for 35 yards.
Then-freshman Brett Fitzgerald converted after each score.
The graybeard of that Packers offense group — junior Charlie Pace — rushed for 74 yards.
“We just found a way to win that one,” Packers offensive coordinator John Cooper said.
Cedar Grove should not be surprised by anything the Packers throw at them on Friday.
Fann has become more refined in each outing and has thrown for eight touchdowns and run for three more this year.
Carr is perhaps faster and more accomplished this season and is still looking to score his first touchdown.
Thomas, who, like Carr, has committed to Georgia, is running over the defenders he has not pancaked.
Three of his 12 pass receptions have gone for touchdowns.
The receiving corps also includes deep threats Za’Mari Williams and Landon Griffin.
And Pace is averaging 10.4 on each of his 42 rushing attempts.
“We’ve got a good plan and a good grasp of what we need to do this week,” Cooper said on Monday.
The last Colquitt County plan resulted in 569 yards of offense against a highly regarded Lee County team.
“We’ve got the capability to score some points,” Cooper said. “Each week, our goal is to score each time we get the football.”
With some help from the defense and special teams, Colquitt has scored 155 points in its four games, including one that went only two quarters.
But Cedar Grove offers a unique challenge.
The program has won state Class 3A championships in four of the last six seasons.
It traditionally has athletes that let it compete successfully with teams from larger classifications.
Already this season, the Saints have defeated Class 7A’s Westlake and Collins Hill.
“They’ve got a lot of long, athletic kids,” Cooper said. “We are definitely expecting a battle.”
It will be a battle on familiar turf in a place that the Packers traditionally play well in.
Since 2011, the Packers are 75-7 when performing in front of the home crowd.
“It never ceases to amaze me how our kids play at Mack Tharpe Stadium,” said Cooper. “They just seem to play extra hard in the Hawg Pen.
“We definitely have an advantage when we’re there and the place is rocking.”
