MOULTRIE - Moultrie YMCA MG Alayah Copeland-Lambert has qualified for the first time to compete in the USAG regional competition, which will be held later this month in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Copeland-Lambert qualified at the 2022 USAG State Meet, which was held at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville and was hosted by Gymnastix Training Center.
The girls competed against other gymnasts in the state in their same level and age group.
The top all-around scores out of all age groups per level have a quota from each state to qualify for the regional meet.
Only 50% of the gymnasts who attend receive an award at the state meet.
Alayah was in the first session of level 7 gymnasts competing with the youngest, strongest gymnasts in the state.
Her first event was on the balance beam.
“Alayah was very prepared for this meet, focusing on minor details for each event at her practices,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “She was a little nervous on her first event showing a few wobbles scoring a 9.175 for 9th place. The top 10 gymnasts get a medal.
“After that, Alayah made up her mind she was going to regionals, so each event was better. There was no stopping her. What an amazing athlete.”
She scored a 9.2 on bars, 9.325 on floor, and 9.425 on vault for 7th place.
“At practice on Tuesday night the week of the meet, Alayah’s uneven bar grip ripped in half, but thank goodness a teammate Eliza Jane Reagan had the same type and size of grip, lending them to her so she could compete in the meet. It was a happy miracle,” Harvell said.
Her all around score was 37.125 for 11th place in her age group.
“I was so excited for Alayah,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy. “She worked extra hard to improve her form this season and she made her goal. It is an honor for our YMCA to have a gymnast attend this meet. I am so proud of our coaches too.”
