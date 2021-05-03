MOULTRIE — After just two seasons — including one that was shortened by COVID-19 — Colquitt County baseball coach Matt Crews has resigned.
“I’m choosing to do this to have more time with my family,” Crews said, adding that his wife is expecting a baby girl in June.
Colquitt County athletic director Darrell Funderburk said he is already working on finding a successor to Crews and expects to have a recommendation to present to the school board when it meets May 24.
“I appreciate coach Crews’s time here and his effort with the program,” Funderburk said. “We are going to find the best candidate and the best fit for our program.”
Crews was hired to succeed Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame member Tony Kirkland, who retired after the 2019 season.
The Ware County native and Valdosta State graduate had been an assistant coach at Lowndes for seven seasons before taking over the Packers program.
But his first Packers team was unable to complete its season when the Georgia High School Association shut down all sports in March 2020.
The Packers were 4-10 at the time, but had swept Lowndes in their first Region 1-7A doubleheader.
The Packers struggled again this season. After dropping its first three games, Colquitt won four in a row.
But the Packers won just six of their final 25 games to finish 10-22.
Colquitt took a 3-7 region record into a regular-season ending home doubleheader against Tift County, but had a chance to claim second place with a sweep of the Blue Devils and a Lowndes sweep of Camden County.
Colquitt was swept by Tift County and then dropped its playoff opening doubleheader at Parkview.
