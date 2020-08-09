MOULTRIE — Two Colquitt County rising seniors have been named to the watch list for Sports Illustrated’s 2020 high school All-American Football.
Receiver Lemeke Brockington and cornerback Omar Daniels are among 84 Georgia high school players who have been named to the list.
Both had outstanding junior seasons, helping lead Colquitt County to a 9-3 record in 2019.
Brockington caught 53 passes for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
He heads into this season ranked No. 13 on Colquitt County’s all-time receiving list with 83 catches for 1,527 yards.
His 19 career touchdown receptions rank No. 4 on the Packers all-time list.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Brockington has already committed to play at the University of Minnesota in 2021.
Daniels, too, was a receiver in his sophomore season, but was moved to the secondary last year and under the guidance of longtime Packers cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite, he became a highly recruited player.
He has committed to play at Kansas State.
Last season, he was credited with 31 solo and five assisted tackles, including three for losses.
His lone interception was a memorable one. He picked off a Warner Robins pass in the end zone and returned it 61 yards.
The Packers will face eight other Georgia players on the list this season: wide receiver Aalah Brown, Valdosta; defensive end Thomas Davis, Lowndes; offensive lineman Micah Morris and wide receiver Shawn Hardy, Camden County; and defensive back Demarko Williams, offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich, tight end Leo Blackburn and cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins, all of Westlake.
