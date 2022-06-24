MOULTRIE - Abraham Baldwin College first baseman Henry Daniels has received the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
The former Packer was a second-team All-Georgia Junior College Athletic Association selection last season and received the league's Gold Glove Award.
As a sophomore last season, Daniels hit .321 with 14 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and led ABAC with 50 runs batted in.
Daniels will continue his career at West Georgia next season.
Also winning NJCAA Division I Gold Glove Awards were pitcher Treyjen Meza of Cochise; catcher Drew Cavanaugh of Eastern Florida State; second baseman Bruer Webster of Salt Lake; shortstop Dakota Harris of Polk State; third baseman Ben McLaughlin of Hutchinson; and outfielders Brayden Eavenson of Andrew, Matt Goetzmann of Southeast and Barrett Riebock of Paris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.