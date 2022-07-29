MOULTRIE — Maggie Davidson, who has twice led the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority on an interim basis, has been named its director.
Davidson has been with the recreation authority since January 2019 as its associate director.
She served as interim director when longtime director Terry Peek retired in early 2020.
Greg Icard replaced Peek and when he resigned in February, Davidson again was named the interim by MCCPRA board.
Davidson also was a finalist for the director’s job when Peek retired.
She is certified by the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) as a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP).
Earning certification means she has met the national standard in education and experience and shows her commitment to the profession.
Davidson was an outstanding catcher for the Colquitt County High softball team and after her senior season in 2008, she played two years at ABAC before shoulder surgery ended her career.
She went on to earn her undergraduate and master’s degrees in early childhood education at Georgia Southwestern and taught six years at Cox Elementary before being hired by the recreation authority.
Since joining the rec authority staff, she has helped deal with the effects of the coronavirus on its programs and also helped oversee the renovations at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center and at the Southwest Aquatic Facility at Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.