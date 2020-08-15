MOULTRIE – Davis Hall leads the 9-and-under age group by four strokes after the first round of the Red Hills Junior Golf event being held at Sunset Country Club.
Hall is one of six Moultrie golfers competing in the tournament.
The youngest of the three Hall brothers playing in the event, Davis shot a 4-over-par 40. Lucas Spivey of Douglas turned in a 44.
Cavin Hall is in third place after the first round in the 10-11 boys age group.
Cavin shot a 3-over 39 and is five shots back of John Paul Spivey of Douglas, who is in the lead after carding a 2-under 34.
Bax Klement of Valdosta is in second place with his 1-under 35.
Moultrie’s Austin Baker shot a 7-over 43 in the first round.
Michael Hall is tied for third in boys 12-13 after he shot an 8-over 80. Bryce Matthews of Tallahassee also turned in an 80.
Jayden Williams of Jacksonville, Fla., is in first place with a 4-over 76.
Two Colquitt County girls are competing in the Diamond Series event.
Sadie Norman shot an 11-over 83 and Chloe Howell had a 12-over 84.
The leader is Tynley Cotton of Tallahassee, who had a 76.
The second round will be played Sunday.
