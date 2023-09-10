MOULTRIE - Kaleb Dawson had a pass interception for the second game in a row when Alabama A&M defeated Lane 51-13 last Saturday in Huntsville.
The former Colquitt County defensive back also had a pick when the Bulldogs dropped their season-opener at Vanderbilt the week before.
A redshirt senior, Dawson previously played at Appalachian State.
He also has six solo and two assisted tackles in the Bulldogs first two games.
Alabama A&M will travel next Saturday to meet Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
• Ryan Fitzgerald has been on target helping the Florida State football team get off to a 2-0 start and a No. 4 ranking in the nation.
The former Packer converted all nine of his extra point attempts and connected on a 35-yard field goal in the Seminoles 66-13 victory over Southern Mississippi last Saturday.
In Florida State’s first two games, which also includes a season-opening victory over LSU, Fitzgerald is 15-for-15 on extra point attempts and is 2-for-2 in field goal attempts.
Also in the Seminoles’ win over Southern Miss, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker completed all three of his pass attempts for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Rodemaker, who played at Valdosta High School, is the son of former Valdosta head coach and former Colquitt County assistant coach Alan Rodemaker.
The Seminoles will play at noon next Saturday at Boston College. The game will be televised by ABC.
• There were former Packers on both sidelines when Tennessee defeated Austin Peay 30-13 last Saturday.
Freshman Jack Luttrell got some playing for the Volunteers, who raised their record to 2-0.
The Vols will play at Florida next Saturday.
Austin Peay’s Jaheim Ward was credited with two solo and eight assisted tackles and two pass breakups against Tennessee.
The Governors, now 0-2, will be at home to face East Tennessee State next Saturday.
• Freshman Kamal Bonner was credited with his first collegiate assisted tackle in North Carolina State’s 45-24 loss to Notre Dame.
Next for the 1-1 Wolfpack is VMI. The 1-1 Keydets will make the trip to Raleigh.
• Lemeke Brockington had one pass reception for 12 yards when Minnesota followed up its season-opening victory over Nebraska by defeating Eastern Michigan 25-6 last Saturday.
The Golden Gophers will travel to meet North Carolina on Saturday.
• Kamaar Bell started on the offensive line and Carter Boatwright played tight end when Florida Atlantic lost 17-10 to Ohio University last Saturday.
The 0-2 Owls will play at Clemson on Saturday.
• Preseason All-American Ty French had three solos and one assisted tackle as Gardner-Webb defeated Elon 34-27.
The 1-1 Runnin’ Bulldogs will play at Tennessee State on Saturday.
• Jay Harper was credited with a solo tackle when Thomas University played its first game in school history last Saturday, losing at Point University 20-17.
The Nighthawks will play next on Sept. 23, against Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn.
• In Wagner’s 24-0 loss at Navy, quarterback Steven Krajewski completed 7-of-12 passes for 43 yards.
Now 0-2, the Seahawks will open conference play at Sacred Heart on Saturday.
• Tajh Sanders has two pass receptions, including one for a first-quarter touchdown, in Western Illinois’ 34-18 loss to Illinois State.
The Leathernecks, now 0-2, will play next against Lindenwood.
• Tennessee Tech defensive back Nyquan Washington had two solo and two assisted tackles in the Eagles 56-10 loss at New Mexico.
Now 0-2, Tennessee Tech will be home on Saturday to face North Alabama.
And for those interested in how the Colquitt County’s non-Region 1-7A opponents are doing this season:
• Dutch Fork lost its first three games - including its opener to the Packers - before defeating Stratford 54-7 last Friday.
The Silver Foxes will be home on Friday to face North Augusta.
• Stockbridge has won two in a row since losing to the Packers, including a 44-8 win over Luella last Friday.
The 2-2 Tigers will travel to Hampton, also 2-2, this week.
• Tift County had last week off after absorbing a 40-2 defeat at the hands of the Packers.
The 0-3 Blue Devils will be back at Brodie Field to face 1-3 Thomasville on Friday.
• After a bye week, the Packers will play host to Cedar Grove, which raised its record to 2-2 by defeating Collins Hill 37-26 on Friday.
The Saints will meet 3-0 and defending Class 7A state champion Mill Creek this Friday before coming to Moultrie for the third straight year.
• Lincoln High of Tallahassee is 2-0 after defeating Niceville 28-14 last Thursday.
The Trojans will face St. John Paul II of Tallahassee at home this Friday.
