MOULTRIE - Three teams tied for the lead after the first day of the 2022 Pot o’ Gold Pro-am at drizzly Sunset Country Club on Friday, and none was Sunset’s defending champions.
Both of the Fox Creek Golf Club’s foursomes shot 13-under par 59 as did the Richmond Hill Golf Club team.
Three teams - Doublegate Country Club No. 2, Fields Ferry No.1 and Heritage Links No. 1 - were one shot back at 60.
The Sunset Country Club No. 1 team, seeking its fifth title in the last seven years, is still in contention, but is two shots back of the leaders with a 10-under 62.
Sunset assistant pro Aaron Elrod shot 38-36 for a 74.
Amateurs Andy Blanton and Lee Wright each shot 71 and Kevin Blanton had a 73.
The first day of the 67th Pot o’ Gold was spared heavy rain, although it was damp.
“We played lift, clean, place through the green,” Elrod said. “It rained some, but scores were lower than I thought.”
There is a good chance of rain overnight and winds are expected to pick up considerably and temperatures to drop on Saturday putting more lower scores in doubt.
Fox Creek golf pro Brian Dixon led his two teams into the lead with a 33-36 for a 3-under 69.
His No. 2 team included three Sunset amateurs: Tyler Key, who shot 69; Colquitt County High golf coach Andrew Eunice, who had a 72; and Eli Stripling, who carded a 75.
Capital City Club’s JP Griffin was tied with Dixon atop the low pro leaderboard with a 34-35—69.
Last year’s low pro Tim Weinhart of Heritage Golf Club, is one shot back at 70.
Spring Hill’s Sonny Skinner also shot 70 on Friday.
Among the other amateurs familiar with the Sunset course who played on Friday were John Lee Redding and Clarke Hendrick, who shot 73, and Jonathan Bridges and Jared Bridges, each of whom turned in a 75.
Colquitt County Lady Packer Sadie Norman, who played as a last-minute fill-in on Andy Shim’s Heritage Golf Links team, had a fine four-over 76.
Chase Blanton and Marshall McCranie, both members of the Colquitt County High School boys team, shot 79.
Play will continue Saturday and will conclude on Sunday.
Houston Lake Country Club’s Lacy Fears, believed to be the first female pro to play in the Pot o’ Gold, had a 1-under par 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.