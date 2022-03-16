MOULTRIE - Bowen DeRosso pitched a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team to a 19-0 victory at Newbern on Wednesday in its season-finale.

The seventh-grade Packers won three of their last four games to finish 7-5 under head coach Chad Wheeler and assistant coach Chris Hart.

DeRosso faced just 14 batters, striking out 10 and walking two.

And he got plenty of offensive help, including a second-straight four-hit game from shortstop Carter Penuel.

After getting two doubles and two singles on Monday in a loss to Lee County East at Packer Park, Penuel homered, had three triples and drove in seven runs on Wednesday.

Carter Summerlin had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in five runs.

Eli Johnson also had three hits.

DeRosso had a single and a double and Jackson Edwards chipped in a pair of singles.

Bryce Roberts had a triple and Judson Taylor, James Horne, Kaden King and Luke Strong each had a single to complete the 19-hit effort.

 

