MOULTRIE - Bowen DeRosso pitched a four-inning no-hitter to lead the Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team to a 19-0 victory at Newbern on Wednesday in its season-finale.
The seventh-grade Packers won three of their last four games to finish 7-5 under head coach Chad Wheeler and assistant coach Chris Hart.
DeRosso faced just 14 batters, striking out 10 and walking two.
And he got plenty of offensive help, including a second-straight four-hit game from shortstop Carter Penuel.
After getting two doubles and two singles on Monday in a loss to Lee County East at Packer Park, Penuel homered, had three triples and drove in seven runs on Wednesday.
Carter Summerlin had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in five runs.
Eli Johnson also had three hits.
DeRosso had a single and a double and Jackson Edwards chipped in a pair of singles.
Bryce Roberts had a triple and Judson Taylor, James Horne, Kaden King and Luke Strong each had a single to complete the 19-hit effort.
