MOULTRIE - Colquitt County rebounded from a uncharacteristically ugly first 13 1/2 minutes to get a 55-18 Homecoming victory over Alcovy on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The victory raises the Packers record to 6-1 as they prepare to open Region 1-7A play next Friday at Camden County.
The Packers trailed 18-7 when Alcovy scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Evans to Bobby Smith just a minute and a half into the second quarter.
But Colquitt, ranked No. 5 in Class 7A, reeled off the final 48 points of the game, which included a running clock in the final quarter.
The Packers fumbled the ball twice in the first four minutes and lost the second one, leading to an Alcovy touchdown that put the Tigers up 6-0.
Colquitt took a 7-6 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter when Neko Fann hit Landen Thomas with a 50-yard touchdown pass and Brett Fitzgerald converted.
Alcovy then drove 79 yards to score on an Evans-to-Mathias Height touchdown pass to go up 12-7 with 1:56 left in the first quarter and added a third touchdown on the pass to Smith on a fourth-and-15 to lead by 11.
It was not what Colquitt County fans were expecting against a program that was 1-4 and that the Packers had defeated 52-0 and 56-0 the last two times it had come to Moultrie.
"I don't think we respected our opponent," Packers coach Justin Rogers said. "We were sloppy, we were not focused, we were haphazard.
"But I was proud of the poise in how our guys responded. But we can't do that going forward."
If the Tigers had any thoughts of pulling off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the state this season, they were dashed on the kickoff following what proved to be Alcovy's final touchdown.
Ontavious Carolina took the ball on the Packer nine, ran though several attempted tackles and long-strided his way to the end zone.
Fitzgerald's conversion cut Alcovy's lead to 18-14 with 10:11 left in the half.
That four-point lead lasted just four minutes.
Colquitt took over on it own 37 after a 48-yard Braxton Crawford punt.
Charlie Pace ran for 15 yards and 16 yards before Chad White used his only carry of the game to go the final 32 yards for the touchdown and Colquitt had a lead that was not challenged the rest of the night.
An interception by Ny Edwards set up the third of Colquitt County's four second-quarter touchdowns.
It came on a long pass that Fann dropped into the waiting hands of a sprinting Ny Carr that covered 74 yards and Colquitt led 28-18 with 2:22 remaining.
After the Packers defense forced Alcovy to turn the ball over on downs with 46 seconds left in the half, Fann and Carr connected again on a long scoring pass, this one covering 52 yards and Colquitt led 35-18 at the half.
Fann completed just four of his 10 first-half passes, but they resulted in 185 yards and three touchdowns.
The Packers piled on in the third quarter.
An interception by K'veon Pollard set up 32-yard touchdown run by Pace to extend the lead to 41-18.
Carolina made sure the game would be played under a running clock in the fourth quarter when he scored from three yards out from the Wild Hawg formation and Fitzgerald's kick was true.
The 48-18 Packers lead with its 30-point spread meant the final 12 minutes would not be subjected to timeouts.
A Pershaun Fann interception and 55-yard return set up game's final score, a 1-yard run by Jeremy Murray.
Neko Fann completed 10-of-18 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Thomas had six receptions for 91 yards and a score and Carr took both of his catches, worth 126 yards, to the house.
"Neko continues to show he throws a great ball," Rogers said. "And our wideouts are making plays."
Pace carried 17 times for 129 yards as the Packers rolled up 425 yards of offense.
On the flip side, Colquitt was flagged 13 times for penalties worth 100 yards.
Evans completed 16-of-39 passes for 226 yards and two scores for Alcovy, but was intercepted three times.
Easily the best team that Alcovy has brought down from Covington to Moultrie also rolled up 69 yards on the ground.
In the other Region 1-7A game played on Friday, Lowndes defeated Cedar Grove 45-38.
Camden County and Tift County were off.
