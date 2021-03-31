LEESBURG - The Colquitt County baseball team broke a four-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Lee County in Leesburg.
Pershaun Fann's ground out drove in a run to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth inning.
Davis Dalton singled in another run in the fourth.
The game was stopped after the fifth inning.
The Packers got outstanding pitching from Cole Whatley and Jeb Johnson.
Whatley went the first three innings and gave up the one run and one hit. He struck out three and walked two.
Jeb Johnson pitched the final two innings. He did not give up a run and allowed two hits.
Henry Underwood gave the Packers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single.
Lee tied the game in the bottom of the third.
Underwood led the Packers with two hits, including a double. Dalton, Cannon Whatley and Cam Cook added singles.
The win enabled the Packers to sweep their two games with the Trojans and raise their record to 7-13.
The Packers will put their 2-4 Region 1-7A record on the line when they play a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lowndes.
Colquitt and Lowndes split their region-opening doubleheader in Moultrie back on March 12.
The Packers will take a spring break trip next week to Miami where they will play Miami Christian on Monday and Miami Springs on Tuesday.
Both games will be played at Miami Christian High School.
