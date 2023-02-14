MOULTRIE — After managing just seven runs and nine hits in its first 18 innings this season, the Colquitt County baseball team got its first win on Tuesday by breaking out with 11 hits in an 8-5 victory at Thomas County Central.
The Packers are now 1-2-1 as they prepare to head out on the road again on Wednesday to play at Cairo.
The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-2.
Colquitt scored in each of the first five innings and took advantage of the solid pitching of Cook Tompkins, Ross Sparkman, Gabe Eubanks and Christian Hill to knock off the Yellow Jackets.
The quartet allowed just three hits and two of the Yellow Jackets runs were unearned.
Tompkins got the first two outs in the bottom of the first while giving up those two unearned runs.
Sparkman got the final out in the first and went the next three innings, giving up two runs, two hits and a walk while striking out three. He was credited with the win.
Eubanks did not give up a run over the next 1.2 innings, surrendering a hit and a pair of walks while also striking out three Yellow Jackets.
Hill gave up the final Thomas County Central run in the bottom of the seventh, although he did not give up a hit. He walked two, but finally put the Yellow Jackets away and was credited with the save.
The Packers were leading 3-2 when they scored four times in the top of the fourth inning, taking advantage of three walks and two hit batsmen.
Adam Beverly and Neko Fann had singles in the inning.
Cam Cook went 3-for-4 for the Packers while Fann was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Beverly and Jaxon Chambers each chipped in two hits and Mason Moore and Ethan Allegood had the others.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium, but later was moved to Thomas County Central.
The Packers’ home-opener is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, when Lee County visits.
The Trojans defeated the Packers 4-3 in the season-opener for both teams on Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.