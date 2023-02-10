COLUMBUS — Colquitt County pitchers struck out 17 batters in nine innings of work on Friday, but despite the fine effort on the mound, the Packers came back from Columbus with a loss and a 3 1/2 inning tie.
After busing the 125 miles or so to play a doubleheader against Columbus and Harris County, the Packers got strong pitching but managed just seven hits — all singles — in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Devils and 1-1 tie with the Tigers.
The second game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning by heavy rain.
Colquitt’s young Packers, who also lost their opener at Lee County last Tuesday by a 4-3 score, are now 0-2-1 as they prepare for their Valentine’s Day home-opener at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Thomas County Central.
Colquitt scored all three of its runs against Columbus in the top of the sixth inning to pull even with the Blue Devils at 3-3. A pinch-hit single by Ethan Allegood drove in the tying run.
But an unearned run that resulted from an outfield error gave the lead back to Columbus in the bottom of the sixth and the Packers had no answer.
Mason Moore, Kale Hopper and Gabe Eubanks combined to give up just four runs and four hits and walked just two batters.
Moore surrendered two earned runs and two hits over the first 4.2 innings while striking out seven Blue Devils.
Hopper walked a batter before he struck out a Columbus batter to retire the side in the fifth.
Eubanks struck out two in the sixth, but took the hard-luck loss.
Brady DeRosso led the Packers at the plate with a pair of base hits.
Allegood, Neko Fann, Cam Cook and Tucker Sparkman had the other hits.
Allegood drove in the Packers only run in Game 2 with a second-inning single that chased home Jar’Dae Williams.
The Packers managed three walks, but were just 1-for-11 at the plate against Harris County.
Harris tied the game in third on a walk, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly off Christian Hill, who gave up just the lone run and two hits over three innings.
He struck out seven Tigers, while issuing two bases on ball and hitting a batter.
The Packers will try for their first win of the season against a group of Yellow Jackets who are 1-1 after splitting a pair of games with Cairo, losing 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday and winning 10-1 at home on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets are coached by former Packers assistant Ryan Strickland.
Former Colquitt County player Houston Massey is on his staff.
