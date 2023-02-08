LEESBURG — The Colquitt County baseball team managed just three hits and dropped its season-opener 4-3 to Lee County on Tuesday in Leesburg.
The Packers allowed just four hits to the Trojans, but walked four batters and hit three others with pitches.
Sophomore left-hander Cook Tompkins took the loss.
The Packers scored a run in the top of the first, but the Trojans got two in the bottom of third and two more in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.
The Packers scored two in the top of the sixth to cut the Trojans lead to one, but that was as close as they could get.
Veteran juniors Cam Cook and Mason Moore each had a hit for the Packers.
Cook’s was an RBI triple. Moore also drove in a run.
Junior second baseman Neko Fann was 1-for-3 and scored two of the Packers three runs.
Senior Gavin Brinkley was 2-for-2 with a double for Lee County and drove in all four of the Trojans runs.
Colquitt will get a chance for some revenge when Lee County visits Ike Aultman Field and Jerry Croft Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 21. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Colquitt County’s second-year coach Brandon Brock played his high school baseball at Lee County and later was the Trojans head coach for five seasons.
The Packers will travel to Columbus on Friday for three-team doubleheader.
Colquitt will face Columbus at 4:30 p.m. in the first game and Harris County in the second game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The games will be the first of the season for both Columbus and Harris County.
Columbus was 20-13 last year and advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Harris County’s Tigers were 22-11 and reached the second round of the 5A playoffs where they were eliminated by eventual state champion Loganville.
The Packers will play their home-opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Thomas County Central.
The Yellow Jackets also opened their season on Tuesday, falling 2-1 to Cairo in 10 innings at home.
Thomas County Central, coached by former Packers assistant Ryan Strickland, will travel to Cairo on Friday before making the trip to Moultrie next Tuesday.
