MOULTRIE - A short-handed Colquitt County baseball team was shut out 6-0 in its Region 1-7A series-opener at Richmond Hill on Tuesday, but the Packers still have a shot at playing host to a first-round state playoff series.
The Packers were without several key players who were unable to make the trip because of illnesses and managed just one hit in a loss that drops their region record to 4-6.
But Valdosta also lost the opening game of its series with Lowndes 2-0 on Tuesday and remains in second place in the region with a 6-4 record.
But if the Packers sweep Richmond Hill in a 5 p.m. Friday doubleheader on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium and Valdosta loses two at Lowndes, the Packers and Wildcats will be tied for second at 6-6.
And the Packers have the tie-breaker, having won two of three against the Wildcats last month.
That second-place finish would ensure a first-round series when the state playoffs begin April 22.
Richmond Hill got the only run it would need in the top of the first when leadoff batter Mason Wilcox walked and scored on a double by Ty Goldrick.
The Wildcats went on to score two in the second and single runs in the third, fourth and fifth.
The Packers got their only hit in the second inning on a Neko Fann single.
Richmond Hill’s Garrett Wright went the distance on the mound. In addition to the lone hit, he walked two. He struck out four.
Christian Hill and Kale Hopper did the pitching for the Packers.
